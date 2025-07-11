Trump Media Files For Third Crypto ETF Amid Market Changes

NEW YORK, NY — Trump Media & Technology Group has filed to launch its third cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF), aiming to include a mix of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and XRP. The filing, made on July 9, indicates a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies among traditional brands and an effort to broaden market access for investors.

The proposed ETF, named the Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, plans to allocate 70% to Bitcoin, 15% to Ether, 8% to Solana, 5% to Cronos, and 2% to XRP. This strategic mix reflects a desire to attract both institutional and retail investors looking to diversify their crypto holdings.

This latest initiative from Trump Media illustrates a trend where high-profile companies are no longer just trading digital assets but are also packaging them for mass-market adoption. As Bitcoin ETFs gain popularity, this filing could signal a substantial shift in the investment landscape. Earlier in the month, Trump Media announced plans to raise $2.5 billion solely for Bitcoin investments, indicating ambitious growth plans within the crypto arena.

In the wake of institutional interest, Bitcoin recently saw significant capital inflow, with reports indicating that BlackRock‘s Bitcoin Trust absorbed over $1.3 billion in a single week. Overall, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs acquired over $4 billion in a month, suggesting strong demand for these investment vehicles.

Experts note that the rise of crypto ETFs could enhance liquidity and governance while driving mainstream adoption of digital currencies. However, concerns remain regarding regulatory clarity and how tokenized assets will compete or complement traditional financial markets.

As Trump Media ventures deeper into the crypto space, it remains to be seen how these developments will affect prices and investor behavior. The SEC’s recent guidelines could further facilitate the growth of crypto ETFs, potentially reshaping benchmarks in the industry.