Trump Media Group Reveals $6.42 Billion Digital Asset Treasury Deal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) has announced a significant merger with Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: YORK) and Crypto.com. This partnership aims to establish Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury focused on the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos ecosystem, known as CRO.

The business combination, disclosed on Tuesday, has a total valuation of approximately $6.42 billion. Trump Media Group CRO Strategy will fund its operations with $1 billion in CRO tokens, $200 million in cash, and $220 million from mandatory exercise warrants, alongside a substantial $5 billion line of credit from Yorkville’s affiliate, YA II PN, Ltd.

CEO of Trump Media, Devin Nunes, highlighted the growing digital financial landscape, stating, “We are bullish on cryptocurrency and excited to partner with a leading global platform in Crypto.com and a sophisticated investor group in Yorkville.”

Trump Media Group CRO Strategy plans to acquire 6.31 billion CRO tokens, representing nearly 19% of the total CRO market cap. The entity will also abide by a one-year initial lock-up period for founding partners, followed by a three-year release schedule, ensuring stability and long-term commitment.

This initiative aims to leverage the advantages of the Cronos blockchain, which is designed for low-cost and high-speed transactions. By establishing a validator node, the company looks to secure the network and generate passive income through staking rewards.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder of Crypto.com, noted the significance of the project, asserting that it is structured to encompass more than the entire current market capitalization of CRO. The partnership’s combined resources will solidify its position in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The company expects to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “MCGA” following the business combination. This merger is designed to create a unique framework in the digital asset space, potential reshaping how companies manage their cryptocurrency holdings.