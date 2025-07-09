Business
Trump Media Seeks Approval for Truth Social Crypto ETF
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Trump Media & Technology Group filed a request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 8, 2025, seeking approval to launch the Truth Social Crypto ETF. This move continues the company’s effort to connect with the growing cryptocurrency market.
The proposed ETF is sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, a Florida-based asset management company that partnered with Trump Media in April to create a series of cryptocurrency ETFs in collaboration with Crypto.com.
This filing reflects the increasing interest in cryptocurrency from Trump and his enterprises. Former President Donald Trump has promoted the adoption of cryptocurrencies and made various efforts to support the sector. Last month, William Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, announced plans for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to begin considering cryptocurrency as collateral for mortgage risk assessments.
The Truth Social ETF will primarily invest in Bitcoin, holding 70% of its assets in the cryptocurrency, along with smaller allocations of other major tokens: 15% in Ether, 8% in Solana (SOL), 5% in Crypto.com Coin (CRO), and 2% in XRP, according to the filing.
Bitcoin has gained 18% this year, with prices recently reaching around $111,000. Despite the positive market trends for cryptocurrencies, shares of Trump Media have struggled this year, reflecting a broader decline in the so-called “Trump trade” following the 2024 election.
The anticipated ETF could signal a significant shift in how cryptocurrency is perceived within financial markets, especially as government officials show more support for these digital assets.
