Trump Media Seeks Approval for Truth Social Crypto ETF

Washington, D.C. — Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 8, 2025, aiming to launch the Truth Social Crypto ETF. This filing is part of a larger move by the company to strengthen its connections with the cryptocurrency market.

The ETF is sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, an asset management firm located in Florida. Yorkville partnered with Trump Media in April 2025, to create a series of crypto ETFs alongside Crypto.com, a well-known cryptocurrency exchange.

This potential ETF marks the latest initiative by former President Donald Trump and his businesses to engage with the rising crypto sector, as he has become an advocate for increased crypto adoption. Following recent legislation passed in June, the industry has seen a shift towards greater regulatory support. Last month, William Pulte, who directs the Federal Housing Finance Agency, announced a significant policy change by instructing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider cryptocurrencies as collateral during mortgage evaluations.

The planned ETF is expected to primarily invest in Bitcoin, with an allocation strategy detailing 70% Bitcoin, 15% Ether, 8% SOL, 5% CRO, and 2% XRP, according to the filing. This comes as Bitcoin has experienced an 18% surge this year, reaching record levels of around $111,000 in recent weeks.

Despite the optimism in the crypto market, shares of Trump Media faced a decline on Wednesday, reflecting the challenges encountered in 2025 as the broader “Trump trade” has lost momentum since the 2024 election.