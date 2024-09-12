Trump Media Shares Plummet Following Debate

Shares of Trump Media & Technology, the parent company of Truth Social, experienced a significant decline on Wednesday. This downturn occurred a day after the widely viewed debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, during which Trump was perceived to have underperformed.

Analysts interpreted the drop in share price as a result of investor sentiment that Trump had a less favorable performance compared to Harris in the ABC-hosted debate. The performance of the company’s stock, which trades under the ticker DJT, often reflects public sentiment regarding Trump’s political prospects and public appearances.

Before the debate, DJT shares had risen nearly 9% earlier in the week, indicating optimism about Trump’s performance. However, the shares fell 10.5% on Wednesday, closing at a new low since the company’s launch as a public entity following its merger with Digital World Acquisition in March.

Trump Media‘s financial health is closely tied to the former president’s popularity, with Trump holding a 57% stake in the company. This ownership represents a significant portion of the company’s valuation, which fluctuates based on Trump’s public engagements and political fortunes.

The debate marked a potential inflection point for the company, as investor reactions can be influenced by Trump’s electoral prospects, which are heavily scrutinized by both political analysts and financial markets.