Trump’s Military Action in Venezuela Sparks Mixed Reactions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump’s recent military action in Venezuela, including the capture of leader Nicolás Maduro, has drawn a strong backlash from various political figures and public commentators.

On January 3, 2026, Trump announced a “large-scale strike” against Venezuela, which resulted in Maduro and his wife being captured. During a news conference later that day, Trump emphasized that the U.S. would temporarily govern Venezuela until a secure transition to new leadership could occur. “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition,” he stated.

Amidst the unfolding events, Ana Navarro, a co-host on ABC’s “The View” and a political commentator born in Nicaragua, expressed both support and concern regarding the U.S. actions. In a video posted Saturday, she fervently celebrated Maduro’s ousting, referring to him as a “son of a b****” and suggesting that his removal sends a strong message to other oppressive leaders in the region. However, Navarro also acknowledged the controversial nature of the military intervention, pointing out that it occurred without congressional authorization and labeled it an “act of war.”

“Yeah, he did it without congressional authorization. This was an act of war, all of these things, but it’s now done,” Navarro said in her video. Despite her initial pride in the outcome, she criticized Trump for pivoting his rhetoric from a focus on combating drug trafficking to an emphasis on Venezuela’s oil resources. “All of a sudden, he’s changed his tune. Instead of making it about drugs, he made it all about oil,” she argued.

Navarro also highlighted the merits of the legitimate opposition in Venezuela, pointing to María Corina Machado’s victory over Maduro in the 2024 election. “There is a legitimate government of Venezuela that needs to be put in power as soon as possible,” she said. Telling her followers about the courage of Venezuelans who voted against their dictator, she added, “I don’t think that my Venezuelan brothers and sisters want to be a U.S. protectorate. They want to be, and deserve to be, a free country.”

Trump’s military actions have sparked debates across the political spectrum. Criticism has emerged from both Republican and Democratic politicians alike, questioning the legality and ethics of the operation. Conversely, some Republican leaders have shown support for Trump’s decisive measures, lauding the action as a necessary step toward liberating Venezuela.

As the situation unfolds, Navarro firmly declared that the U.S. should reject any attempts by Trump to exert control over Venezuela. “This is insane. We have to reject any effort by Donald Trump to run Venezuela,” she insisted. The events have left many wondering what the future holds for Venezuela and its people under U.S. influence.