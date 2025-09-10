Politics
Trump’s Military Actions Spark Rift Among Republicans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Just a week after Donald Trump’s election, Sen. Lindsey Graham urged him to send a strong message to drug cartels. “Blow up something,” Graham told the president-elect. This month’s military strike on a Venezuelan drug-smuggling speedboat was a move that seemed to align with Graham’s directive.
The attack, which resulted in the death of 11 individuals, has intensified divisions within the Republican Party. Critics, including some of Trump’s allies, worry that his actions stray from his campaign promise to avoid foreign entanglements. “We can’t just want to kill people without having some kind of process,” said GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.
The lethal strike, aimed at members of the Tren de Aragua gang, was framed by the administration as an assertion of U.S. determination to counter drug trafficking. Vice President JD Vance defended the action, stating, “Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military.”
However, the legality of the strike remains under scrutiny. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., expressed concerns about the authority used for the attack. “What situation did we… just put [the military officers] in?” he questioned.
The reaction from foreign leaders has also been pointed. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the United States of trying to seize the nation’s resources. “They’re coming for Venezuela’s riches,” he stated, referencing the country’s vast oil reserves.
In the context of Trump’s evolving military strategy, GOP figures have begun to debate the balance of power regarding wartime decisions. While some Republicans, like Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, argue in favor of the strike, others push for transparency from the administration on its military actions.
As tensions rise, Graham reflected on his earlier advice to Trump. “It works for me,” he said, indicating acceptance of the strike as a game-changing move.
Recent Posts
- Standard Chartered Predicts Bigger Rate Cut from Federal Reserve
- Leaked Files Reveal AP’s Will Lewis Advised Boris Johnson in Secret
- Informing America Foundation Wins $250,000 Prize Amid Controversy
- School Safety Industry Grows Amid Rising Gun Violence Concerns
- Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Event
- Maxwell’s Lawyer Reveals Alleged Deal with Trump Administration
- Restaurant Sector Adds 11,000 Jobs Amid Labor Demand
- Megyn Kelly Announces First Nationwide Tour ‘Megyn Kelly LIVE’
- Reddit Launches New Tools for Publishers to Boost Engagement
- Qatar Condemns Israeli Strikes Amid Negotiations with Hamas
- Morgan Wallen Ramps Up Feud with Charley Crockett at Toronto Concert
- Charlie Kirk Shot During Event at Utah Valley University
- Charlize Theron’s Journey from Chaos to Oscar Glory
- Abbey Road Unveils Nominees for 2025 Music Photography Awards
- Fox News Announces Major Overhaul to Weekend Programming
- Jury Selection Continues in Ryan Routh’s Assassination Attempt Trial
- Arthur T. Demoulas Ousted as Market Basket CEO Amid Corporate Tensions
- Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Dazzles Despite Wardrobe Malfunction
- Bari Weiss Poised for Leadership Role at CBS News Amid Major Changes
- Ben Shapiro Questions J.D. Vance’s Future in MAGA Movement