Trump’s Military Strike in Venezuela Marks Escalation Against Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro expressed willingness to discuss drug trafficking cooperation with the U.S. amid rising tensions following a U.S. military strike in December targeting a suspected drug operation site in Venezuela.

During an interview aired on state television, Maduro remarked, “If they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we’re ready.” This comes after President Trump confirmed the U.S. conducted a military operation against a dock believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

The December strike has not been officially confirmed by the U.S. Department of Defense but was reportedly executed by the CIA. Trump stated there was a “major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” indicating a significant escalation in U.S. military operations against the Venezuelan government.

Reports from the region suggest that indigenous Venezuelans witnessed a significant explosion on December 18, 2025, near where Venezuelan drug traffickers are known to operate. Some fragments of ordnance later found on shore suggested the use of American missiles.

Experts theorize that these strikes represent a part of the U.S. campaign dubbed “Operation Southern Spear,” aimed at dismantling drug-trafficking networks associated with Maduro’s regime. However, legal analysts point out that attacking suspected drug traffickers could constitute a violation of international law.

The Trump administration insists that Maduro’s regime is linked to drug cartels, labeling it a national security threat. However, it has faced criticism for the lack of concrete evidence regarding drug trafficking by the Venezuelan government.

Since the strikes began, the U.S. has reportedly destroyed nearly 40 vessels and killed over 100 individuals in alleged drug operations. Maduro accuses the U.S. of using drug trafficking as a pretext to invade and seize the country’s valuable oil resources.

As the situation develops, it remains unclear how Maduro’s proposals for negotiation will be received by the U.S. government, which has not indicated any desire for diplomatic engagement.