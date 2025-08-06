Trump Mixes Up Cabinet Members During White House Event

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump misnamed Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem while speaking at a White House event on August 5, 2025. The president mistakenly referred to her as ‘Cristie Kerr’, a professional golfer who is not part of his Cabinet.

This incident occurred during the president’s introduction of his Cabinet members before signing an executive order to form a task force for the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics. Trump, 79, quickly realized the error and joked about it, saying, ‘Cristie Kerr, do you know who Cristie Kerr is? She’s a friend of mine. Great golfer.’

As Noem stood just feet away, Trump continued, ‘Kristi Noem, she’s a better golfer than you, that’s the only thing. But you’re better at a lot of other things.’

Noem maintained a smile throughout the mix-up and even mimicked a golf swing in playful response to the comment. Trump and his team laughed at the situation, treating it as a humorous moment.

The task force will include key administration officials. Trump will chair the commission, with Vice President J.D. Vance serving as vice chair. Notably absent from the task force is golfer Cristie Kerr; however, Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin was present at the event.

Kerr, a former top player in women’s golf, was once ranked number one in the world on the LPGA tour. Meanwhile, Vance, who has recently attracted attention as a possible GOP frontrunner for the 2028 election, sat in the audience during the unfortunate mix-up.

Trump’s light-hearted comment seemed to reflect his affinity for golf, which he enjoys almost every weekend. The President’s remarks, although intended as humorous, highlighted a moment of confusion that added levity to a formal occasion.