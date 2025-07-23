Politics
Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) – Attorney General Pam Bondi informed President Donald Trump earlier this year that his name was mentioned multiple times in the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The Justice Department conducted a review of what Bondi described as a “truckload” of documents associated with Epstein, the convicted sex offender. This review revealed Trump’s name appeared in various contexts, but officials said it was not a sign of wrongdoing.
Soon after the review, a federal judge in Nashville ordered the release of Kilmar Ábrego García, a Maryland man facing human smuggling charges. Although Trump’s administration can deport García to El Salvador or a third country, his legal team requested a 30-day delay to consider their next steps.
In Maryland, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis issued a 72-hour hold on any deportation attempts against García, stating he must return to Maryland under supervision.
The House oversight committee has subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell to testify regarding her involvement with Epstein during a deposition scheduled for August 11 at a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida. House Oversight Chairman James Comer stressed the importance of congressional oversight in light of public scrutiny surrounding Epstein’s sex trafficking laws.
The White House responded to allegations regarding Trump’s connection to the Epstein files, calling them “fake news.” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung stated that the stories were part of a broader narrative being pushed by Democrats and the media.
Trump’s attorneys have maintained that being referenced in the Epstein files is common for many high-profile individuals who had past associations with Epstein and that the details are often unverified hearsay. The ongoing investigations continue to gather attention, complicating the current political climate for the Trump administration.
As the controversy unfolds, the release of new details and documents about Epstein’s connections with various political figures is expected to generate more discussions and scrutiny.
