Politics
Trump Nominates Alina Habba for Full Term as New Jersey U.S. Attorney
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump nominated Alina Habba on Tuesday to serve a full four-year term as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Her nomination comes as her interim 120-day term nears its end.
Habba, who took the interim position in March, has only three weeks left before her term expires. The Senate must confirm her appointment to continue serving in the role, or New Jersey’s U.S. District Court judges may need to step in if confirmation delays occur.
New Jersey Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim denounced Habba’s nomination in a statement, criticizing her performance as the state’s top prosecutor. “The people of New Jersey deserve a U.S. Attorney that has deep experience with law enforcement,” they said. “In her short tenure, she has degraded the office and pursued frivolous and politically motivated prosecutions.”
Before her role as U.S. Attorney, Habba was a legal adviser to Trump and represented him in various high-profile cases. She became prominent during his reelection campaign, dealing with several lawsuits including those brought by Michael Cohen and the New York civil fraud case.
Since her appointment, Habba has faced criticism, particularly for charging Newark Mayor Ras Baraka with trespassing at an ICE facility. Although the charges were dropped, the controversy surrounding her actions grew after she accused Rep. LaMonica McIver of assault during a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Habba described her nomination as “a great pleasure,” highlighting her commitment to securing a fair legal system for New Jersey residents. She has faced scrutiny regarding comments she made about politicizing the position, stating her hope to “turn New Jersey red.”
Recently, the Justice Department charged a Florida man for making threats against Habba, reflecting the tense atmosphere surrounding her interim tenure as U.S. Attorney.
As the Senate prepares for a confirmation vote, Habba’s appointment reflects the ongoing political battles over justice leadership in New Jersey.
