Politics
Trump Nominates New U.S. Attorneys and Education Officials Amid Senate Deliberations
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump has nominated several individuals for key positions in the U.S. government, including new U.S. Attorneys and officials at the Department of Education.
On July 1, 2025, the White House announced nominations for U.S. Attorneys in Mississippi. James Baxter Kruger has been nominated for the Southern District of Mississippi, while Scott Leary is nominated for the Northern District. Both nominees will serve four-year terms pending Senate confirmation.
Kruger currently serves as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security. He has prior experience as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Mississippi. Leary is also an Assistant U.S. Attorney, previously working in Tennessee.
Additionally, the Senate education committee advanced the nomination of Penny Schwinn, Tennessee’s former education chief, as deputy secretary of education, alongside Kimberly Richey for the Office for Civil Rights. The votes occurred along party lines, with 12 in favor and 11 against.
Schwinn has expressed support for a more hands-off approach from Washington, emphasizing the need for stronger reading instruction based on scientific principles. She has a background in education, having founded a charter school and served in state educational leadership roles.
Richey, a conservative civil rights lawyer, has previously worked in the Bush and Trump administrations. If confirmed, she would oversee a much-reduced civil rights office and continues to face opposition from civil rights groups concerned about her views on LGBTQ issues.
As the Senate is busy with other priorities, it may take several weeks for the nominations to receive final approval. Education Secretary Linda McMahon has publicly supported both nominees.
