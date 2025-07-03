Trump Opens ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Amid Controversial Immigration Policies

OCHOPEE, Florida — President Donald Trump inaugurated a migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades on Tuesday, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.” The facility, designed to hold up to 1,000 undocumented migrants, is framed by swamps inhabited by alligators and snakes, earning its unusual title.

During his visit, Trump expressed his support for the center, stating it is surrounded by “miles of treacherous swampland” and joking that alligators would serve as “cops” to deter escape attempts. “You don’t have to pay them so much,” he quipped, demonstrating how to evade potential predators by running in a zigzag. “If they escape prison, how to run away. Don’t run in a straight line. Run like this,” he added.

The center, built on an abandoned airfield, is expected to eventually expand its capacity to 5,000. Trump referred to those detained as “some of the most vicious people on the planet” and suggested the intimidating environment was intentional. When asked if the alligators were meant to discourage escapes, he replied, “I guess that’s the concept.”

As Trump spoke, protests against the facility occurred nearby, with many criticizing the harsh immigration measures. Trump remained undeterred, stating, “I wouldn’t want to run through the Everglades for long. It will keep people where they’re supposed to be.” He reiterated his call for mass deportations and a reduction in legal statuses for criminal offenders, stating, “It’s controversial but I couldn’t care less.”

Critics have condemned the facility, noting its location within the Everglades, a protected area teeming with wildlife. Environmentalists have raised concerns regarding the potential impact on local ecosystems, which support an estimated 200,000 alligators. Although alligator attacks are rare, Trump’s comments amplified fears.

With a wider strategy to project a tough immigration policy, Trump mentioned that some detainees would be sent to Guantanamo Bay and a new prison in El Salvador. His comments align with ongoing efforts to reshape America’s immigration narrative and increase funding for detention facilities.

The president also hinted at plans to reopen the old Alcatraz prison in California, despite officials arguing that it would be impractical. The facility continues to attract both attention and criticism as the administration’s immigration policies face scrutiny.