Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz Targets Immigrants in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Trump administration launched its controversial deportation campaign, dubbed “Operation Midway Blitz,” in Chicago on Monday. This initiative aims at targeting undocumented immigrants, particularly those who have sought refuge in the city, following heightened concerns about violent crime in the area.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials announced the operation on social media, asserting that it would focus on immigrants without legal status, who officials claim are taking advantage of Illinois’ sanctuary policies. The announcement came shortly after President Trump criticized Chicago for its crime rate, stating, “I want to help the people of Chicago, not hurt them. Only the Criminals will be hurt!”

Local officials, including Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, voiced their concerns over the operation. Pritzker labeled the move a scare tactic, asserting that the Trump administration is not genuinely addressing crime issues. “This isn’t about fighting crime. That requires support and coordination — yet we’ve experienced nothing like that over the past several weeks,” Pritzker stated.

The launch coincided with the announcement that the DHS would utilize a naval base in the northern suburbs as a command post for the operation. Hundreds of federal agents are anticipated to participate in the effort, which the DHS claims is led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Operation Midway Blitz was named in honor of Katie Abraham, a 20-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this year. Julio Cucul-Bol, an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, has been charged in her death. The DHS said that the operation aims to target individuals like Cucul-Bol, whom they describe as “criminal illegal aliens.”

Despite these intentions, Gov. Pritzker’s spokesperson stated that his office had not received formal communication regarding the operation from the White House, suggesting that local leaders were left uninformed. Mayor Johnson echoed these sentiments, expressing concern about potential military-style enforcement without due process.

In Evanston, local officials announced they were alerting residents about possible immigration enforcement. Mayor Daniel Biss emphasized the community’s need to remain vigilant and share credible information while discouraging misinformation that could lead to further fears.

Demonstrators also gathered outside an ICE processing facility, aiming to obstruct agents working within. Karen Byrne, one protestor, stated that she felt compelled to monitor ongoing actions at the site due to the rising tensions in the community surrounding immigration enforcement.

Senator Dick Durbin criticized the operation, calling it a “campaign to arrest hardworking immigrants with no criminal convictions.” He added that such initiatives do not enhance public safety but rather serve as a political distraction.

Local activist organizations held a rally later in the day, advocating for community solidarity in response to the operation. Attendees emphasized the need for alternative solutions to strengthen public safety that do not rely on federal intervention.

Amid all this, Trump issued a series of posts linking crime rates to local politicians’ actions and encouraging residents to demand federal protection. His posts have continued to escalate tensions, drawing sharp responses from Illinois officials.