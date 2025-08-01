Trump Orders Nuclear Submarines Near Russia Amid Tensions with Medvedev

TORONTO, Canada — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned near Russia due to escalating tensions with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

In a social media post, Trump described Medvedev’s recent statements as “highly provocative” and stated, “I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

Trump emphasized the importance of words in international relations, adding, “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences; I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

The exchange between Trump and Medvedev has intensified recently, following Trump’s ultimatum to Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within ten days or face tariffs on its oil buyers. Moscow has not indicated it will comply with this demand.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, accused Trump of playing a “game of ultimatums” and reminded him that Russia possesses significant nuclear capabilities. This came after Trump warned Medvedev to “watch his words.”

Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Medvedev has gained notoriety for his aggressive rhetoric against the West, which some Kremlin critics view as reckless. However, a few Western diplomats believe his remarks reflect serious perspectives within the Kremlin’s upper ranks.

As the situation develops, the international community watches closely how both leaders navigate this complex and potentially dangerous standoff.