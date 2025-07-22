Politics
Trump Orders US Withdrawal from UNESCO Citing Anti-Israel Bias
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The decision, attributed to UNESCO’s bias against America and Israel, follows a 90-day review initiated in February.
The review focused on allegations of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment within UNESCO. Administration officials raised concerns regarding the organization’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies and perceived pro-Palestinian and pro-China positions. White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly emphasized that the move aligns with Trump’s America First policy.
“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO – which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” Kelly stated.
Among the criticisms were UNESCO’s recent publications advocating for “anti-racist” policies and its initiatives aimed at reshaping societal views on gender issues. These include efforts to address socio-cultural stereotypes through video games, according to Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences.
The United States has a long history with UNESCO, having first withdrawn in 1983 under President Ronald Reagan over concerns of politicization. In 2023, former President Joe Biden rejoined UNESCO, arguing that American presence was crucial to counter China’s influence.
Trump’s latest move reflects ongoing tensions regarding UNESCO’s stance on Israel. Critics allege that the organization has used its platform to promote anti-Israel resolutions and endorse narratives unfavorable to Israel, including calls designating certain Jewish holy sites as “Palestinian World Heritage” sites.
As part of its alignment with global standards, UNESCO has faced scrutiny for its ties with China, its second-largest funder. A White House official pointed out that China has utilized its influence to shape policies beneficial to its own interests.
Trump’s announcement comes amid a continuing debate about the effectiveness and direction of international organizations, and it is expected to reignite discussions on the U.S. role in global diplomacy.
Recent Posts
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal