Trump Orders US Withdrawal from UNESCO Citing Anti-Israel Bias

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The decision, attributed to UNESCO’s bias against America and Israel, follows a 90-day review initiated in February.

The review focused on allegations of anti-Semitism and anti-Israel sentiment within UNESCO. Administration officials raised concerns regarding the organization’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies and perceived pro-Palestinian and pro-China positions. White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly emphasized that the move aligns with Trump’s America First policy.

“President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO – which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November,” Kelly stated.

Among the criticisms were UNESCO’s recent publications advocating for “anti-racist” policies and its initiatives aimed at reshaping societal views on gender issues. These include efforts to address socio-cultural stereotypes through video games, according to Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences.

The United States has a long history with UNESCO, having first withdrawn in 1983 under President Ronald Reagan over concerns of politicization. In 2023, former President Joe Biden rejoined UNESCO, arguing that American presence was crucial to counter China’s influence.

Trump’s latest move reflects ongoing tensions regarding UNESCO’s stance on Israel. Critics allege that the organization has used its platform to promote anti-Israel resolutions and endorse narratives unfavorable to Israel, including calls designating certain Jewish holy sites as “Palestinian World Heritage” sites.

As part of its alignment with global standards, UNESCO has faced scrutiny for its ties with China, its second-largest funder. A White House official pointed out that China has utilized its influence to shape policies beneficial to its own interests.

Trump’s announcement comes amid a continuing debate about the effectiveness and direction of international organizations, and it is expected to reignite discussions on the U.S. role in global diplomacy.