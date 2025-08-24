Trump Plans Chicago Military Deployment Amid Crime Crackdown

CHICAGO, Illinois – President Donald Trump is reportedly focusing on a crackdown in Chicago following a recent federal intervention in Washington, D.C. According to a report from The Washington Post, the Pentagon has been developing plans to deploy military forces to Chicago, particularly to address crime and illegal immigration.

Sources indicate that the deployment could involve mobilizing a few thousand members of the National Guard as early as September. This initiative is tied to Trump’s ongoing campaign against crime, homelessness, and undocumented immigration across major U.S. cities.

On Friday, Trump criticized Chicago’s leadership during a speech, asserting, “Chicago’s a mess. You have an incompetent mayor. Grossly incompetent. And we’ll straighten that one out probably next.” He mentioned that following Washington D.C., Chicago could be the next city targeted for federal enforcement efforts.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has publicly denounced Trump’s comments, asserting that no formal communication has been made by the Trump administration regarding military support. He accused the President of attempting to destabilize public safety efforts and “create chaos” in urban areas.

“After using Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. as his testing ground for authoritarian overreach, Trump is now openly flirting with the idea of taking over other states and cities,” Pritzker said. “Trump’s goal is to incite fear in our communities.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson echoed these concerns, stating that Trump’s approach lacks coordination and sound judgment. As city officials take Trump’s warnings seriously, they have yet to receive any official notifications from the federal government regarding military planning.

Earlier this month, Trump took control of the Washington D.C. police department under federal authority and deployed approximately 2,200 National Guard troops to the capital. He described this action as “liberation day” for Washington amid rising crime rates.

The Pentagon has confirmed ongoing discussions about military options but has not disclosed specific plans. They emphasized the importance of working with local authorities and other agencies to address community safety effectively.