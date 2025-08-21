Trump’s Police Takeover Strains Washington, D.C. Economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Business has slowed dramatically for vendors near the Washington Monument following President Donald Trump’s recent announcement of a federal takeover of the city’s police force. Jovan Richards, a local vendor, reported making less than $100 in sales last week, a stark contrast to her typical $1,500 on busy days.

Richards, 56, expressed frustration over the drop in sales, stating, “I’m not making any money, so I’m just sitting here wasting my time.” The presence of federal troops aimed at cracking down on crime has contributed to a decrease in both residents and tourists venturing out in the district.

The economic impact of the takeover is becoming apparent as many businesses fear a potential decline in tourism and local spending. Adam Kamins, director of regional economics at Moody’s, noted that a perception of Washington as a “police state” might deter visitors and convention planners, leading to further financial repercussions.

Data from OpenTable indicated a significant decline in restaurant reservations, with a 16% drop noted on the day of the takeover announcement and a staggering 31% drop two days later. Patrick Marshall, assistant general manager of a popular bar in the city, reported a “huge drop in our weekday business” as foot traffic has dwindled.

Local restaurant owners are especially worried given that it’s currently the district’s annual summer “Restaurant Week.” Shawn Townsend, president of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, highlighted that restaurants have already been struggling with pandemic-related issues, and now face additional challenges due to the law enforcement crackdown.

Foot traffic across various retail sectors has also seen a significant decrease, dropping by about 81% in some categories compared to last year. Miguel Trinidade Deramo, a neighborhood commissioner, remarked that residents are avoiding the streets due to the visible presence of federal agents.

Mark Rutstein, co-owner of Crush Dance Bar, revealed that his establishment experienced its “worst Friday in history,” resulting in losses exceeding $15,000. He worries that ongoing military presence could lead to lasting harm for local businesses.

Conventions play a crucial role in Washington’s economy, and some event organizers are noticing the increased law enforcement presence with concern. Elliott Ferguson, president of Destination DC, indicated that he has reached out to planners to counter Trump’s narrative about rising crime.

As the situation evolves, there is a growing concern that the economic ramifications of Trump’s actions could persist into the fall, potentially hindering Washington’s recovery and growth.