Entertainment
Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
New York, NY – Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of Fox News’ morning program, received high praise from former President Donald Trump for her engagement to fellow Fox host Sean Hannity. Trump appeared on the show to discuss various topics, including the safety of Washington, D.C.
During the segment, Trump commented on the couple’s relationship, saying, “There’s a guy named Sean Hannity. He might take a very lovely young lady that he knows very, very well to dinner in Washington.” Trump expressed his happiness for the couple while adding, “I don’t want to see them get mugged” while enjoying their time in the city.
Hannity and Earhardt got engaged over the Christmas holiday, with Hannity proposing at their home church, highlighting their shared faith. In a joint statement, they expressed gratitude for the support of their families, stating, “We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives.”
Both Hannity and Earhardt have children from previous marriages who are supportive of the couple’s relationship. Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes, with whom he has a son and daughter. Earhardt was married to former Clemson University quarterback Will Proctor and has one daughter from that marriage.
In response to the engagement news, Trump declared, “Great news about Sean and Ainsley. They are officially engaged to be married! There are no finer people than these, and there will be no finer couple. Congratulations to both – A deal made in HEAVEN!!!”
