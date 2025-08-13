Trump Praises Intel CEO Despite Previous Calls for Resignation

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump met with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on Monday, expressing a change in tone after previously calling for Tan’s resignation. Following concerns raised about Tan’s ties to China, Trump’s recent statement called Tan’s rise in the tech industry an “amazing story.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared details of the meeting, which included Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “The meeting was a very interesting one,” he wrote. Trump noted that Tan and his cabinet members would collaborate over the next week to provide suggestions. An Intel spokesperson confirmed the meeting and highlighted Intel’s commitment to U.S. technological leadership.

Tan, who became CEO of Intel in March 2025, has faced scrutiny since his appointment. Last week, Senator Tom Cotton questioned Tan’s previous involvement with Chinese companies, which raised alarms about potential conflicts of interest. In contrast to his earlier comments on Tan being “highly CONFLICTED,” Trump’s latest remarks suggest a more favorable outlook.

Responding to concerns, Tan emphasized his commitment to U.S. national security, stating, “Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world.” He reiterated his dedication to maintaining ethical standards in his leadership at Intel.

Intel’s stock price rose by more than 2% in extended trading following Trump’s supportive comments. The company, deemed essential for U.S. domestic chip manufacturing, has been improving its performance but still struggles in a competitive environment dominated by rival firms.

Tan’s experience as CEO of Cadence Design Systems before joining Intel has attracted criticism due to the company’s past sales to entities in China linked to military operations. Still, Tan hopes to establish a clear path forward for Intel, leveraging government support, including significant funds from the CHIPS and Science Act.

The meeting marks a significant moment as the U.S. navigates its position in the global semiconductor landscape amid rising tensions with China. As Intel looks to redefine its strategy under Tan’s leadership, the company’s commitment to U.S. economic security remains a focal point.