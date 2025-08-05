Trump Press Secretary Pushes for Nobel Peace Prize Controversy

Washington, D.C. — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has sparked controversy by calling for former President Donald Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. During a press briefing, Leavitt stated, “It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.” This comment has drawn significant attention online.

Critics quickly reacted on social media, questioning the basis of her claim. Many pointed out Trump’s history of controversial dealings in international relations, suggesting that her demand for him to receive the prize lacks merit. One user remarked, “For what exactly?” highlighting the ambiguity around Leavitt’s assertion.

Additionally, some users noted an interesting moment during the briefing when Leavitt seemed to mispronounce “Nobel” as “noble,” leading to even more ridicule on social media. The comparison of Leavitt and Trump to North Korea was also made, as users commented on their alarming statements.

Leavitt defended her position by claiming that Trump’s administration had brokered numerous peace deals, citing it as a reason for the Nobel consideration. “Trump has brokered, on average, one peace deal or ceasefire per month,” she asserted. However, critics are not convinced and voiced their concerns about the validity of this claim.

Some spectators expressed disbelief at the surreal demand, asking, “Why not naming a civics award after George Santos?” This statement encapsulates the range of reactions coming from various social media users who find the request outlandish.

As the conversation continues, questions remain about the credibility of Leavitt’s statements and the appropriateness of calling for a Nobel Prize for Trump, given his contentious political history.