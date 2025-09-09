Trump Pressures Candidates in NYC Mayoral Race to Withdraw

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump has publicly called for two candidates to drop out of the New York City mayoral race, a move that has ignited speculation about potential fallout within the crowded field.

Trump made his comments during a White House dinner with tech executives. He expressed concern that the large number of candidates could split the vote, ultimately allowing a socialist to take office. ‘I don’t like to see a communist become mayor,’ he said. Though he did not specify which candidates he wishes to see exit the race, reports have pointed to incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Amid this backdrop, reports suggest that Mayor Adams is considering other opportunities, possibly including an advisory role or an ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia. He has not confirmed these reports. A meeting between Adams and one of Trump’s top advisers in Florida further fueled rumors about his potential departure from the race.

In a response, Adams dismissed pressure to withdraw, stating, ‘Just because people yell at you and call you names… you’re supposed to succumb to that?’ He emphasized his commitment to remain a candidate.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Curtis Sliwa has made it clear that he has no intentions of leaving the race. ‘Absolutely no way. Under no circumstance,’ he declared, adding that attempts to sway him would be futile. ‘You can’t bribe me. You can’t lease me. You can’t rent me.’

Further complicating matters, former Governor Andrew Cuomo is also vying for reelection and has called for a series of debates against Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani has labeled Cuomo ‘Donald Trump’s puppet’ and is adamant about representing the wishes of New Yorkers without external influence.

Polling data shows Mamdani leading the race with support between 30% and 44% in recent surveys. In a matchup without the other candidates, Cuomo could have a competitive chance, according to analysts.

The ongoing speculation surrounding Trump’s involvement raises questions about political interference and the integrity of the mayoral race, which is heating up as Election Day approaches.