Business
Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell Ahead of Historic Visit
Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump continues to exert pressure on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as they head towards a historic visit to the central bank. Trump plans to see the $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed’s headquarters amidst ongoing attacks on Powell’s monetary policy decisions.
Trump has spent months criticizing Powell for not lowering interest rates more swiftly. His commentary has raised concerns about the Fed’s independence, as he has threatened Powell’s job and labeled him a “major loser” and “numbskull.” Despite these remarks,Trump recently indicated he has no current plans to fire Powell but continues pushing for lower interest rates.
The Fed’s interest rate currently sits between 4.25 and 4.50 percent, and Trump argues this should be lowered to around 1 percent to stimulate economic growth. In response, Powell has expressed concerns about potential inflation, heightened by Trump’s tariffs.
Adding to the scrutiny, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought accused Powell of mismanagement regarding the renovation project. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also criticized the Fed, calling for an internal review of its operations.
Historically, attempts to undermine the Fed’s independence have occurred, with presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon both pressuring Fed chairs in the past. However, experts note Trump’s ability to remove Powell is limited by the Federal Reserve Act, which requires “cause” for removal, often interpreted to mean gross misconduct.
Market reactions have fluctuated with suggestions of Powell’s potential removal, leading to declines in the S&P 500 and the U.S. dollar. Analysts warn a significant shift in leadership could undermine investor confidence and increase inflation expectations.
As Trump approaches the upcoming Fed meeting, where policymakers are expected to keep rates unchanged, some believe he may use Powell as a scapegoat for economic challenges leading up to the presidential election.
With Powell’s term ending in 2026, the dynamics between Trump and the Fed chair could continue to influence U.S. monetary policy and economic sentiment in the months to come.
Recent Posts
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers
- How to Watch MLB Games in the USA
- Media Division Grows Over Epstein Case Coverage Amid Political Tensions
- Celtics Waive Guard JD Davison After Three Seasons
- Jessica Pegula Returns to D.C. as Top Seed at Citi Open
- Trump Pressures Fed Chair Powell Ahead of Historic Visit
- Invincible Renewed for Season 5 Ahead of Fourth’s Release
- Trump’s New AI Order Aims to Prevent ‘Woke’ Technology