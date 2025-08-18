Trump Promises Executive Order to End Mail-In Voting by 2026

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to issue an executive order to eliminate mail-in ballots and voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. This decision is expected to favor his Republican Party and lead to legal disputes with some states.

Democratic voters tend to use mail-in ballots more frequently than Republicans, who generally prefer to vote in person. Trump’s pledge aims to reshape the electoral landscape to his party’s advantage, urging Republican leaders in states like Texas and Indiana to redraw electoral districts to enhance the chances of Republican candidates.

The upcoming elections on November 3, 2026, will serve as the first national test of Trump’s policies since he returned to power in January. Democrats are focused on breaking the Republican stronghold on both the House of Representatives and the Senate to hinder Trump’s domestic agenda.

In a social media post, Trump stated, “I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES.” Despite his claims, there is scant evidence of voter fraud, and he has consistently cast doubt on the security of mail-in voting.

Johanna Warshaw, spokesperson for the Democratic Governors Association, criticized Trump’s comments as an attack on voter rights. “Democratic governors are the last line of defense against Trump’s attacks on our fundamental freedoms, and they will stand up for the rule of law and the right to vote at every turn,” Warshaw said.

For years, Trump has advocated for the elimination of electronic voting machines, promoting paper ballots and hand-counts instead, which election officials argue are time-consuming, costly, and less accurate than machine counts. Some Republican-led states, like Florida, have embraced mail-in voting to increase voter participation.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, mail-in ballots surged in 2020 due to expanded voting options during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, participation in mail-in voting decreased in 2024, with over two-thirds of voters casting ballots in person and around 30% voting by mail.

Trump’s latest remarks came after a meeting with his Russian counterpart, where he emphasized his push against mail-in voting. “Remember, the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY,” Trump wrote.

Every U.S. state offers some form of absentee or mail-in voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. There are 28 states that allow absentee voting without a reason, while eight states and Washington, D.C., conduct elections entirely by mail. Other states require voters to provide a valid reason for obtaining a mail-in ballot.

The use of mail-in ballots has led to various lawsuits in recent election cycles, with both parties challenging election officials on mail-in voting procedures.