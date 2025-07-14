Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced a plan on Monday to sell U.S. weapons to European nations, which would then transfer them to Ukraine. This plan aims to enhance Ukraine’s defenses against Russia amid ongoing conflict.

The announcement came during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Trump emphasized the importance of supplying Ukraine with Patriot missile batteries—high on their list of necessary arms. The proposed plan also includes short-range missiles, Howitzer rounds, and medium-range air-to-air missiles, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Officials explained that by selling weapons to Europe rather than sending them directly to Ukraine, Trump intends to mitigate potential political backlash over a perceived shift in U.S. foreign policy. Additionally, selling these systems could generate significant revenue for the U.S., with each Patriot system costing approximately $1 billion.

Moreover, the strategy allows for faster deployment of these systems. By having the weapons already in Europe, NATO can more swiftly assist Ukraine compared to shipping from the U.S. or manufacturing new systems domestically.

During the discussions, U.S. officials indicated that increasing military assistance to Ukraine could also serve as a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Trump has expressed frustration with recently. “He’s seriously frustrated with Putin,” stated one official, emphasizing Trump’s desire to signal a stronger U.S. response.

The origins of this plan trace back to conversations held in the Netherlands after Trump’s election victory last year. European officials began strategizing alternative routes for arms support to Ukraine, given Trump’s campaign promise to reduce direct U.S. involvement in the conflict.

NATO does not supply weapons directly but facilitates coordination among member nations. Countries like Germany and Norway are already expected to participate in the arms transfer scheme. Further discussions are ongoing to finalize how this plan will operate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously outlined the urgent need for additional Patriot systems to defend against Russian assaults. Trump has reportedly approved some items on Zelensky’s weapons wishlist.

As of now, this proposed arms sale signals a potential shift in U.S. engagement with Ukraine, providing current administrations with a path forward to support Kyiv without direct U.S. arms deployment.