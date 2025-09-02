Trump Proposes Nationwide Voter ID Mandate Amid Controversy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he plans to mandate voter identification for all voters across the nation. If enacted, this order could impact tens of millions of Americans, particularly those in states where voters can cast ballots without any form of identification.

Critics, including legal experts, argue that such a mandate would be unconstitutional. The U.S. Constitution grants states the authority to regulate elections, but it also allows them to establish rules as needed.

Last March, an executive order signed by Trump aimed at streamlining voter registration was blocked by a judge. Furthermore, Trump indicated last month that he would issue another executive order regarding voting machines in preparation for the 2026 midterm elections. Trump continues to make claims that his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election was due to widespread fraud.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 36 states currently require or request some form of identification for in-person voting. The remaining 14 states, along with Washington, D.C., allow voting without showing identification, using alternatives like signature matching for verification.

Among states with ID laws, 23 require photo identification, while 12 accept non-photo documents, such as bank statements. States often provide alternatives to voters who cannot present the required ID. For example, some states allow voters to cast ballots after signing an affidavit or provide identification through poll worker vouching.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, stating, “Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!! President DJT.”

The Brennan Center for Justice has reported that strict photo ID requirements could prevent millions of eligible voters from participating in elections. They estimate that about 11 percent of eligible voters do not possess the necessary ID, with this figure rising among seniors, minorities, and those with low incomes.

The potential for Trump’s executive order to mandate voter identification is expected to prompt legal challenges.