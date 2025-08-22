Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Amid Stimulus Speculation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On July 25, President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of sending rebate checks to American taxpayers, referencing new tariff revenue. He stated, “We have so much money coming in, we’re thinking about a little rebate. But the big thing we want to do is pay down debt.”

Despite Trump’s comments, there has been no official announcement regarding a new stimulus check or tariff rebate, as any such payments would require approval from Congress. Speculation around a fourth stimulus check has been growing, with various rumors circulating about payments to low- and middle-income taxpayers.

Historically, previous stimulus checks provided $1,200 for individuals and up to $2,400 for couples, along with additional funds for qualifying children. In recent discussions, a GOP proposal led by Senator Josh Hawley suggests distributing tax rebates funded by tariff revenue. However, that bill has not yet passed.

An IRS spokesperson confirmed to NBC Chicago that there is currently no recovery rebate credit available to taxpayers, dispelling rumors of $1,390 checks. Past stimulus measures were authorized through legislation like the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and were distributed by the Treasury Department.

The IRS has specified that taxpayers should not rely on receiving refunds by specific dates, as some returns may require further review, which could delay processing. Most electronic filings receive refunds within three weeks, but paper filings take longer.

In past months, Trump mentioned distributing a $5,000 payment labeled as a “DOGE dividend.” This proposal would purportedly return savings identified by the Department of Government Efficiency to taxpayers, although specific details on this proposal are lacking.

As Congress continues to debate economic relief measures, uncertainties remain about potential tax rebates or stimulus payments in 2025. Any final decisions will depend on future political actions and the current economic climate.