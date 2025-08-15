Trump and Putin Hold High-Stakes Talks in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met for critical discussions on the Ukraine war early Tuesday, as they arrived in Alaska for a high-profile summit. The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and posed for photographs before heading to their meeting venue.

As images of the summit circulated on social media, some users questioned whether Putin speaks English. According to the Daily Express, Putin is fluent in English but often opts for a translator during official engagements. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, said, “In free discourse, at the sidelines of summits, he often speaks in English by himself. But during negotiations and when he is conducting an official meeting, of course he communicates through a translator. However, he practically understands English completely and sometimes even corrects the translators.”

Peskov highlighted that Putin’s preference for a translator stems from a desire for comfort in his native language. Besides Russian, Putin is also fluent in German, a language he learned while working as a KGB officer in East Germany during the 1980s. He has engaged in diplomatic conversations in German with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Before the summit, Trump expressed his urgency for a ceasefire, stating, “I don’t know if it’s going to be today, but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today.” He emphasized the importance of halting violence, saying, “I want to see a ceasefire, rapidly. Everyone said it can’t be today, but I’m just saying I want the killing to stop.”

Trump also shared insights into his relationship with Putin, describing him as a “smart guy.” He said, “Been doing it for a long time, but so have I. We get along. There’s a good respect level on both sides.” The outcome of their discussions remains to be seen.