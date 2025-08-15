Trump and Putin Meet in Alaska for Peace Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for about two and a half hours on Friday at a summit in Alaska, aimed at addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine. The meeting began with a handshake and a ride in the presidential limousine, signifying a warm reception for a leader whose country has initiated the largest land conflict in Europe since World War II.

The summit was held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, where the two leaders engaged in discussions with their top advisers about strategies to end the war in Ukraine. As they were greeted, Putin’s broad smile contrasted sharply with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

After the initial formalities, Trump and Putin sat down for closed-door discussions, an arrangement that has raised concerns among European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is feared that Trump may focus on U.S. interests rather than advocating strongly enough for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who was not part of the discussions, expressed hopes for a strong U.S. stance on Ukraine, stating, “Everyone wants an honest end to the war.” He further emphasized the ongoing nature of the conflict and the need for clear signals from Moscow about an intention to cease hostilities.

For Trump, this summit represents an opportunity to showcase his skills as a negotiator while presenting himself as a peacemaker. Historically, however, Trump has faced challenges in achieving substantive agreements with Putin.

The meeting took place amid significant risks for Trump, who has faced scrutiny for inviting Putin onto U.S. soil after his actions in Ukraine. Critics noted that excluding Zelenskyy contradicted the West’s principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Trump indicated prior to the summit that peace was possible, stating there was a 25% chance of failure but expressed hope for meaningful discussions. He planned to suggest an immediate ceasefire and hinted at possible concessions from Ukraine regarding territory.

The presence of NATO officials, including General Alexus Grynkewich, indicates that foreign governments are closely monitoring the discussions, which may have wide-ranging implications. With Ukrainian efforts to resist Russian advances stretching national resources, the outcome of this summit is critical for both nations.

The summit is the latest chapter in a complex relationship between two leaders known for their contentious interactions and differing objectives regarding Ukraine. History suggests that achieving a lasting peace agreement may require significant concessions from both sides.