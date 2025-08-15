Trump and Putin Meet for First In-Person Talk Since 2018

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met Friday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson for their first in-person meeting in six years. The leaders discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and U.S.–Russia economic cooperation, raising global interest in their interactions.

The meeting was closely monitored, with many observers analyzing not just the dialogue but also the body language displayed during their public greeting. Body language expert Patty Ann Wood commented on the encounter, noting that Trump’s initial gestures indicated comfort. “As Trump stands waiting, he’s smiling — a sign he’s comfortable,” Wood said. She added that Trump’s posture appeared unusually confident.

When Putin approached, Trump began to applaud lightly, which Wood interpreted as a sign of respect. She noted that as Putin came closer, Trump stepped forward, indicating openness to the meeting. The handshake, a traditional symbol of greeting, drew particular attention. Wood pointed out that Trump usually dominates such gestures, but this time, he presented his palm upward, showing deference to Putin.

The two leaders maintained eye contact and smiled during the greeting, which Wood described as suggesting a “balance of deference and assertion.” Meanwhile, their proximity hinted at a moment of warmth between them, which added another layer to their complicated relationship.

This interaction came as military planes, including a B2 stealth bomber, flew overhead, underscoring the meeting’s significance in the context of military and diplomatic relations. Following the handshake, Trump and Putin traveled together in a presidential limo, signaling a more personal touch in their discussions compared to previous meetings.

Coverage of the encounter continues as analysts and media outlets report on the implications of this significant diplomatic moment.