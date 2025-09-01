Trump Reassures Supporters Amid Health Rumors Following Golf Outing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump reassured his supporters Sunday about his health, declaring he has “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE” on Truth Social after concerns arose over his public appearances. The derision followed a brief absence from the public eye towards the end of August.

Trump spent Saturday afternoon at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, where he was seen playing golf, accompanied by his grandchildren, including Spencer Trump. The president’s outing was widely reported after speculation circulated on social media about his health following multiple days without public engagements.

His public schedule had been notably empty for three weekdays leading up to Labor Day. In August, he had participated in 26 public engagements, including a lengthy Cabinet meeting where he addressed various topics.

The White House defended Trump’s lack of visibility, stating he was involved in standard policy meetings and staff discussions. White House correspondent Reagan Reese emphasized, “He’s very much alive!” as the speculation reached a fever pitch among online users.

Concerns over the president’s health have increased due to his age. Trump, 79, would be the oldest president in U.S. history by the end of his term. Earlier this year, images showing bruises on his hand led to conversations about his health, which were dismissed by his physician as minor injuries.

Despite earlier rumors of his condition, Trump returned to the golf course Sunday, sharing photos and enjoying time with friends, including former football coach Jon Gruden. His social media activity resumed with posts on various topics following a period of silence.

On Friday, speculation peaked with trending hashtags like #TrumpIsDead and #WhereIsTrump, fueled by his absence during a significant holiday weekend. However, the sighting of Trump golfing appeared to alleviate some of the concerns expressed across platforms.

The president’s physical state continues to be a topic of discussion, especially as questions regarding presidential fitness for office rise. A White House statement affirmed that Trump remains in excellent health.