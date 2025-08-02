Trump Revives Presidential Fitness Test for U.S. Schools

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools across the United States. This initiative aims to assess the physical fitness of students through exercises such as the one-mile run, sit-ups, and stretching.

Originally introduced in 1966, the fitness test was phased out in 2013 during the Obama administration. Trump emphasized that reinstating the test is important for encouraging childhood fitness, stating, “This is a wonderful tradition, and we’re bringing it back.” Trump spoke at a White House ceremony attended by several professional athletes and top administration officials.

While the exact exercises for the new version of the test have not been detailed, it is expected to include standardized tests administered once or twice a year for children ages 10 to 17. The Presidential Fitness Award will also return for students who achieve high scores.

Trump’s executive order reestablishes the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and it will be responsible for developing guidelines for the fitness test. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will oversee its implementation. During the signing, Kennedy pointed out alarming trends in childhood obesity and called it a defining crisis.

The order highlights that the decline in childhood physical fitness poses a threat to the nation’s future. “Rates of obesity, chronic disease, inactivity, and poor nutrition are at crisis levels,” the order states.

Critics and education experts have raised concerns regarding the practical impact of the revamped fitness test. Joanna Faerber, a physical education teacher, noted a divided response among her peers, emphasizing the importance of a thoughtful approach to measuring fitness.

The original fitness test was established in response to concerns during the Cold War about American youth’s physical preparedness. Its initial implementation reflected a desire to foster patriotism through fitness.

As the country prepares to host major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, experts suggest that a successful fitness program will require a comprehensive approach to improve children’s health, addressing not just fitness but also nutrition and overall wellness.

“It’s not just about taking a test; it’s about encouraging a lifestyle change,” Richardson said. Experts agree that without supportive programs, merely reinstating the test may not lead to significant improvements in children’s health.