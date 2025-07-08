Trump’s Rushmore Dream Faces Expert Opposition and Structural Challenges

KEystone, South Dakota — Experts are raising concerns over former President Donald Trump‘s aspiration to have his likeness added to Mount Rushmore. The idea of expanding the iconic monument has gained traction among some of Trump’s supporters since his return to office, but many in the field question the feasibility and appropriateness of such a proposal.

Trump first expressed interest in being the fifth face on the famed mountainside during his initial term, reportedly after then-South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gifted him a replica of Mount Rushmore during a visit in 2020. This notion has been reintroduced by Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who introduced a bill in January for Trump’s inclusion on the monument.

“You wouldn’t add another face to Borglum’s Mount Rushmore just like you wouldn’t add one to da Vinci’s ‘Last Supper,’” said Dan Wenk, the former superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

The four presidents currently featured—George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln—were specifically selected by sculptor Gutzon Borglum. Each represents essential themes in American history and values.

Experts from the National Park Service have stated there is not enough viable rock left for any additional carvings. “The carved portion of Mount Rushmore has been thoroughly evaluated, and there are no viable locations left for additional carvings,” an official noted.

Borglum, during the original carving process from 1927 to 1941, modified his plans multiple times due to rock instabilities. He underscored that the structure is a completed work of art, and attempts to alter it could risk its integrity.

Critics of the proposal, including Wenk, emphasize that Trump or any other individual’s likeness should not disrupt an existing masterpiece representing significant historical moments. “They are fighting against the reality of the rock,” Wenk added.

While there are some advocates who argue that adding Trump could honor his contributions, the structural challenges and potential unrest surrounding such changes remain substantial. The debate continues, with no immediate plans from the federal government moving forward.