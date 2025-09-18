Trump’s Second State Visit to UK Showcases Royal Pageantry and Diplomatic Fashion

Windsor Castle, UK — US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in the UK for an unprecedented second state visit, where they were greeted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The visit, marked by royal pageantry and significant political discussions, began Tuesday and will continue through Thursday.

Upon arrival at Stansted Airport on Tuesday evening, the Trumps were welcomed by US Ambassador Warren Stephens and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. They spent the night in central London before flying by helicopter to Windsor on Wednesday, where they participated in a formal carriage procession through the castle grounds.

During a lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle attended by 160 guests, King Charles commended President Trump for his commitment to global conflict resolution. “Our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear,” the King said, emphasizing the cultural and military ties between the US and the UK.

President Trump reciprocated the sentiment, stating, “The word ‘special’ does not begin to do it justice” regarding the US-UK relationship. The banquet highlighted not only political camaraderie but also sartorial elegance, as both leaders and their spouses donned outfits that reflected their nations.

Melania Trump made a bold statement at the formal banquet with a strapless yellow gown by Carolina Herrera, drawing mixed reactions from fashion experts. “It is a little on the daring side for a high state banquet,” noted Marian Kwei, a celebrity stylist and Vogue contributor. Earlier in the day, she arrived at Windsor in a dramatic purple hat and dark grey Dior suit.

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, wore a spectacular gold Chantilly lace gown for the evening festivities, complemented by the historic Lover’s Knot Tiara, known to have belonged to Princess Diana. “This is a really show-stopping dress and fits with the theme of this state visit being extra,” royal expert Victoria Murphy stated.

Throughout their visit, which includes meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Trumps appeared well-received in royal circles, showcasing a friendly rapport with the British royal family. Notably, Trump visited the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth to pay his respects.

The day was capped with extravagance as 1,300 service personnel from various branches displayed the UK’s military might during a grand guard of honor, the largest ever for a state visit. Despite ongoing protests against Trump’s policies, both the royal family and the visiting dignitaries remained the focus of the day’s events.

The next day, the President and First Lady will continue their itinerary with a press conference at Chequers, further discussing the shared interests of the UK and the US.