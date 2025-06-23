Trump Sees Progress in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Amid Continuing Conflict

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia are making “a little bit of progress” in their peace negotiations. Trump made these comments during a press briefing, highlighting ongoing efforts to end the conflict that has escalated since 2022.

“We have Russia and Ukraine, which are making a little bit of progress,” Trump said. The remarks come amid reports that Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has indicated a third round of talks in Istanbul is pending after June 22.

Despite earlier optimism for negotiations, U.S. diplomatic efforts have slowed. An inter-agency working group, established earlier this spring to hasten peace discussions, has reportedly been shelved. Officials note that the group’s momentum waned as Trump appeared less interested in confronting Moscow.

Trump, who had pledged during his campaign to end the war in Ukraine swiftly, has expressed frustration over his lack of significant breakthroughs in recent months. This has led to speculation that the U.S. might abandon its push for peace.

As tensions climb, Ukraine’s response to the ongoing violence has intensified. Ukrainian officials reported that Russian missile and drone strikes in Kyiv killed at least 15 people and injured over 100 in a recent attack, which targeted residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko described the attack as among the largest since the invasion began in February 2022. “The enemy spared neither drones nor missiles,” Klymenko stated, reaffirming Ukraine’s call for greater international support and pressure on Russia for a ceasefire.

Amid these developments, Trump remains under pressure to take a firmer stance against Russian aggression while balancing his approach toward Moscow. As NATO allies prepare for an upcoming summit, concerns grow over Trump’s conciliatory tone towards Russia.

In related matters, Trump has issued a two-week deadline regarding Iran’s nuclear negotiations, insisting on a tougher approach while maintaining his image as a peacemaker. The specifics of the consequences for Iran if they fail to meet this deadline remain unclear.

While the fate of the peace talks hangs in balance, the dynamic between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia continues to evolve amid the ongoing conflict.