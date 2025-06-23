Politics
Trump Sees Progress in Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Amid Continuing Conflict
WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia are making “a little bit of progress” in their peace negotiations. Trump made these comments during a press briefing, highlighting ongoing efforts to end the conflict that has escalated since 2022.
“We have Russia and Ukraine, which are making a little bit of progress,” Trump said. The remarks come amid reports that Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has indicated a third round of talks in Istanbul is pending after June 22.
Despite earlier optimism for negotiations, U.S. diplomatic efforts have slowed. An inter-agency working group, established earlier this spring to hasten peace discussions, has reportedly been shelved. Officials note that the group’s momentum waned as Trump appeared less interested in confronting Moscow.
Trump, who had pledged during his campaign to end the war in Ukraine swiftly, has expressed frustration over his lack of significant breakthroughs in recent months. This has led to speculation that the U.S. might abandon its push for peace.
As tensions climb, Ukraine’s response to the ongoing violence has intensified. Ukrainian officials reported that Russian missile and drone strikes in Kyiv killed at least 15 people and injured over 100 in a recent attack, which targeted residential buildings and critical infrastructure.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko described the attack as among the largest since the invasion began in February 2022. “The enemy spared neither drones nor missiles,” Klymenko stated, reaffirming Ukraine’s call for greater international support and pressure on Russia for a ceasefire.
Amid these developments, Trump remains under pressure to take a firmer stance against Russian aggression while balancing his approach toward Moscow. As NATO allies prepare for an upcoming summit, concerns grow over Trump’s conciliatory tone towards Russia.
In related matters, Trump has issued a two-week deadline regarding Iran’s nuclear negotiations, insisting on a tougher approach while maintaining his image as a peacemaker. The specifics of the consequences for Iran if they fail to meet this deadline remain unclear.
While the fate of the peace talks hangs in balance, the dynamic between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia continues to evolve amid the ongoing conflict.
Recent Posts
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji
- Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
- Danny Boyle Confirms No Return to James Bond Franchise
- Chinese Satellite Breaks Ground with Laser Communication at 36,000 km
- New Loquat Seed and Summer Harvest Event Launch in Grow a Garden
- Lawsuit Filed After Allergic Reaction on Singapore Airlines Flight
- FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies at 80, Leaving Lasting Legacy