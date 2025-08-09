Trump Sets Meeting With Putin to Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska to discuss a potential ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump described the upcoming meeting as highly anticipated. “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow,” the post read.

Earlier remarks from Trump hinted at a significant location for the meeting, which will serve as a backdrop for discussions about peace in Ukraine. While speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized the importance of this meeting, saying, “I think we have a shot at it. You’ll find that out later on.” The President set a deadline for Putin to agree to a ceasefire, saying that failure would result in “secondary sanctions” against nations that buy Russian oil.

Trump refrained from commenting on the deadline during a Q&A session at the White House, stating, “It’s gonna be up to him. We’re going to see what he has to say.” The deadline raised questions about whether the U.S. would impose new economic penalties against Russia, especially as attention shifts to this one-on-one meeting with Putin.

During a recent peace summit at the White House with leaders from Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trump also addressed the complexities of achieving peace in Ukraine. He acknowledged the potential need for territory exchanges, stating, “We’re looking at that but we’re actually looking to get some back and some swapping. It’s complicated.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed a commitment to working alongside Trump for lasting peace, emphasizing that the conflict must end. He stated, “The Ukrainian people deserve peace. But all partners must understand what a worthy peace is. This war must be ended, and Russia must end it.”

Despite ongoing tensions, Trump has publicly criticized the lack of progress in negotiations, previously giving Putin a 50-day ultimatum. His recent statements suggest a shift in strategy towards applying more pressure on Russia.

As the meeting date approaches, Trump’s relationship with Putin draws scrutiny, particularly following inflammatory remarks from Kremlin officials. Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president, responded to Trump’s ceasefire deadline, calling it a step towards war. Trump countered with plans to adjust tariffs on Russian oil imports, signaling potential economic consequences for Moscow.

The upcoming meeting in Alaska aims to bring both leaders to the negotiating table amidst a protracted conflict that has already claimed many lives.