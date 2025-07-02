Trump Settles CBS Lawsuit for Over $30 Million

NEW YORK, NY – Paramount Global and CBS reached a settlement agreement on Tuesday, allowing President Donald Trump to receive over $30 million. This concludes his lawsuit against the network for alleged election interference linked to a CBS interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The settlement includes an upfront payment of $16 million to cover legal fees and other associated costs. Trump plans to allocate portions of these funds toward his presidential library and charitable causes of his choice. In addition, CBS has set aside a substantial amount for advertising and public service announcements supporting conservative issues.

Sources have revealed that CBS will implement a new policy requiring the immediate release of unedited transcripts from interviews with presidential candidates, informally called the “Trump Rule.” This change comes after Trump accused CBS of improperly editing Harris’s responses during her interview on “60 Minutes” last year.

Trump’s lawsuit initially sought $20 billion, alleging CBS’s actions during the interview misrepresented his opponent and interfered with the 2024 electoral process. Critics claimed the segment distorts Harris’s comments to shield her from negative scrutiny. CBS has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining their broadcast integrity.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team asserted that this settlement is a victory for the American people and emphasized Trump’s commitment to holding the media accountable. The spokesperson noted that CBS acknowledged the case’s strength, concluding that settling was a necessary course of action.

Conversely, CBS’s parent company, Paramount, stated the settlement releases all claims regarding CBS reporting up until the settlement date. Although the lawsuit’s resolution does not involve any admission of guilt, it has sparked considerable debate about media fairness and political accountability.

Senator Bernie Sanders and other Democratic lawmakers previously urged CBS not to settle the lawsuit, framing it as an infringement on First Amendment rights. They expressed concerns that the settlement could intimidate media outlets questioning political figures.

The settlement marks a significant chapter in the ongoing dialogue regarding media integrity, political influence, and the boundaries of election reporting.

As this situation unfolds, more developments are anticipated.