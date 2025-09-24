Trump’s Shift: Ukraine Can Regain Lost Territory from Russia

NEW YORK, NY — President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that Ukraine is capable of reclaiming all territory lost to Russia, signifying a significant change in his stance regarding the ongoing conflict. This statement emerged shortly after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the United Nations General Assembly.

In a social media post, Trump expressed confidence in Ukraine’s potential to ‘fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.’ He emphasized the role of the European Union and NATO, stating that with ‘time, patience, and the financial support of Europe,’ restoring Ukraine’s original borders is a realistic possibility.

This statement marks a departure from Trump’s previous urging for Ukraine to consider concessions to end the war. It aligns more closely with Zelenskyy’s position, reinforcing Ukraine’s need for support in its efforts against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy responded positively to Trump’s remarks, noting that the U.S. leader’s current perspective appears more in line with Ukraine’s vision for the conflict. He refrained from detailing what prompted this shift in Trump’s rhetoric but highlighted the significance of the evolving dialogue.

The Ukrainian president also mentioned that Trump indicated a willingness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine once the war concludes. However, he did not specify the nature of the assistance or weaponry that might be included in such guarantees.

Trump’s meeting at the UN included discussions on various international issues, including a pressing need for a resolution in the Israel-Hamas conflict, where he urged for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Despite mixed reactions regarding his interface with the international community, Trump’s assertive claims at the UN emphasize his administration’s ongoing commitment to foreign policy shifts during his presidency. His comments are particularly critical as tensions remain high in Eastern Europe.