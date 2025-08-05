Politics
Trump Signs Executive Order for 2028 Olympics Task Force in LA
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 5, 2025, creating a White House task force to oversee the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The President plans to lead the task force, which includes cabinet members, to handle security and logistical issues related to the Games.
The signing took place at the White House around 1 p.m. PST. This initiative follows Trumps’ previous legislation, which allocated $1 billion for preparations, including security and planning for the event.
LA28, the organizing committee for the Olympics, has released a list of venues across Southern California, from baseball at Dodger Stadium to volleyball in Anaheim. “The creation of this task force marks an important step forward in our planning efforts,” said Casey Wasserman, Chairperson and President of LA28, emphasizing the commitment to deliver a remarkable Olympic experience.
City leaders are negotiating with LA28 regarding the use of police and other city employees during the Olympics. It remains uncertain if the task force will encounter resistance from local officials like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom, both of whom have been critical of federal interventions in the city.
<p“On behalf of LA28, I want to express our deep appreciation to President Trump and his administration for their leadership,” Wasserman stated. The task force aims to streamline visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes and media, ensuring smooth operations for the expected influx of around 11,000 Olympians and numerous heads of state.
Trump remarked, “It was a very exciting day when we got nominated.” The task force will meet ongoing demands, including enhancing security without hindering the public experience, crucial for a major international event.
Commentators highlight that while this executive order showcases federal support, LA28 must navigate financial agreements related to city services, which could impact budgetary allocations. The LA28 Paralympic Games will take place in mid-August 2028, immediately following the Olympics.
