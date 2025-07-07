Trump Signs Order to Enhance Access to National Parks and Wildlife

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order on July 3, 2025, aimed at expanding access to America’s national parks and public lands while increasing fees for foreign visitors. The order emphasizes the need for responsible conservation and enhancing recreational opportunities for American families.

The order establishes the Make America Beautiful Again Commission, which will be chaired by the Secretary of the Interior. The Commission will advise the President on how to best conserve the nation’s natural resources and improve access for activities such as hunting, fishing, and hiking.

According to the executive order, years of mismanagement have led to significant maintenance backlogs within the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service, with over $23 billion needed for repairs. The policy aims to address these issues while increasing entry fees for foreign tourists to help fund improvements.

The Secretary of the Interior is directed to develop a strategy to enhance the recreational experience at national parks, including raising entrance and recreation pass fees for non-residents. The revenue generated from these increased fees will be used to improve infrastructure and access to America’s recreational areas.

Additionally, the order calls for the review and revision of existing recreational access rules to ensure they do not unduly restrict public use. It seeks to grant American residents preferential treatment in remaining access rules.

Support and skepticism surround the new initiative. Tom Kiernan, president and CEO of American Rivers, stated, “Any day we are talking about ensuring clean water and putting conservation back on the agenda is a good day.” Meanwhile, others express concerns about the effectiveness of such policies, pointing to the administration’s previous environmental record.

Backer, a young conservative environmentalist, believes this could result in significant environmental policy changes. He said, “Our goal is for the executive order to inform the most impactful environmental policy package since Teddy Roosevelt.”

The Make America Beautiful Again Commission will include heads of various federal agencies and is tasked with monitoring the implementation of this order while recommending policies for greater access to public lands and resources.