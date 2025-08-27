Business
Trump Slams Seth Meyers, Potentially Impacting Comcast Stock
NEW YORK, NY — Former President Donald Trump recently posted a critical message on Truth Social regarding NBC and late-night host Seth Meyers. In his post, Trump labeled Meyers as talentless, citing his lack of ratings and intelligence.
“There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers,” Trump wrote. “So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract? I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!”
This announcement has the potential to influence the stock market, particularly affecting investor sentiment toward Comcast Corp, NBC’s parent company.
Market analysts suggest that the negative publicity surrounding Trump’s comments could result in a short-term decline in Comcast’s stock price. The impact might also ripple through investment funds like the Vanguard Communication Services ETF and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, which hold significant stakes in Comcast.
The long-term effects will depend on the market’s perception of NBC’s overall performance and strategic decisions. Investors will be watching closely to see if Trump’s remarks lead to any notable changes in stock values.
