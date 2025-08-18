Trump’s Social Media Rant Targets MSNBC Host and Critiques Putin Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former President Donald Trump launched a series of explosive posts on Truth Social, targeting MSNBC host Nicole Wallace and his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The online drama began early Sunday morning when Trump cryptically referenced “Bela” in a post, prompting speculation among his followers. One user posted a satirical image of Wallace alongside derogatory comments, for which Trump later echoed his disdain, writing, “She is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View. She will be fired soon! MSNBC IS DEAD!”

Wallace, who previously served as the White House communications director, currently hosts Deadline: White House. Trump’s attack follows his heated discussions about the media’s portrayal of his actions and the outcomes of his controversial summit with Putin, which occurred in Alaska on Friday.

During the summit, Trump initially expressed that severe consequences would follow if Putin did not agree to peace in Ukraine. However, his tone shifted as he indicated that achieving peace might be more manageable than previously thought. He is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

Trump described the media as “Fake News,” asserting they distort the truth about his presidency. “There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me,” he said. He expressed frustration that the coverage surrounding his summit portrayed it as a failure, countering, “Actually, nobody got anything.”

His criticism was not limited to media outlets. Trump also took aim at Senator Chris Murphy, calling him “unattractive” and claiming Murphy had mischaracterized the outcomes of the meeting with Putin. “The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a ‘major defeat,’” Trump claimed, insisting the location of the summit was a significant point of contention.

Despite the criticisms, Trump emphasized that his meeting with Putin was necessary, arguing the actions of Democrats and media figures hinder peace efforts. “This war can be ended, NOW, but stupid people like Chris Murphy, [former National Security Adviser] John Bolton, and others, make it much harder to do so,” Trump said.

As he prepared for the upcoming discussions with Zelensky, Trump set expectations regarding Ukraine’s future, reiterating that NATO membership is unlikely and that reclaiming Crimea would not happen easily. “No getting back Obama given Crimea… Some things never change!!!” he wrote.

Following his posts, Zelensky confirmed his arrival in Washington and expressed a commitment to ending the war. “We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably,” he stated.

Trump, in a final barrage of posts, reflected on his administration’s achievements and expressed pride in the American flags displayed outside the White House, stating, “What a difference a President makes!!!”