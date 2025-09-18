Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Salt Lake City, Utah — Following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on September 10, former President Donald Trump and his sons have attributed the attack to the “radical left.” In a segment aired by CNN, reporter Kaitlan Collins countered these claims, underscoring the occurrence of political violence from both sides and cautioning against leveraging misinformation for political gain.

The conversation included insights from journalist Maggie Haberman, who pointed out the lack of evidence supporting Trump’s accusations. As investigations continue into the suspect, Tyler Robinson, authorities are grappling with the details of his background and motives.

In another development, Utah Governor Spencer Cox spoke on NBC’s Meet the Press, stating Robinson is not cooperating with investigators. He mentioned that authorities must rely on information from family, friends, and forensic evidence as they build their case against the alleged shooter.

Robinson’s partner has shared some information regarding the incident but remained in shock over the unfolding situation. Investigators are currently reviewing Robinson’s digital activity and conducting additional interviews to uncover a motive. Charges against Robinson are expected to be filed during his court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

In the wake of Kirk’s death, Comedy Central has pulled an episode of South Park that mocked him, leading to speculation about whether this decision was made out of respect or censorship, given the timing of the assassination.

Trump also revealed that his son Barron was deeply affected by Kirk’s death. During an interview, Trump recounted how Barron had expressed a desire to meet Kirk, describing the late activist as someone who connected with youth from various backgrounds. Barron was credited with advising his father on engaging with younger voters through modern platforms.

As the community mourns Kirk’s unexpected death, investigations into the shooting continue to unfold.