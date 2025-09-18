Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — A 12-foot golden statue of former President Donald Trump clutching a Bitcoin was unveiled outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The installation occurred alongside the Federal Reserve‘s decision to cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point, a move aimed at addressing economic concerns.

At 2 p.m., the Federal Reserve announced the reduction of its short-term interest rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. This was the first interest rate cut since December 2024, following previous reductions due to rising unemployment and slowing job growth. The Fed also revealed plans for two additional rate cuts in the coming months.

The statue, visible from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 3rd Street, was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors. Hichem Zaghdoudi, a representative for the collective, stated that the piece aims to spark dialogue about the future of digital currency and the federal government’s role in financial markets. “As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence,” Zaghdoudi said.

Organizers also noted that the statue serves as a tribute to Trump’s ongoing support for cryptocurrency. The installation is expected to draw significant attention, with social media reactions already highlighting its striking visual appeal.

Supporters have expressed admiration for the statue, viewing it as a symbol of Trump’s pro-cryptocurrency stance. Critics, however, have raised concerns about the intertwining of politics and financial symbolism within public art.

The event has garnered attention on social media, with images and videos of the statue quickly going viral. As the debate surrounding cryptocurrency and monetary policy evolves, this installation may serve as a focal point for further discussions.