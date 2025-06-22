Trump’s Strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites Prompt Global Reactions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces conducted successful airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday, June 22, 2025. He claimed that the strikes, which targeted the Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow facilities, were a decisive blow to Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “We have completed our very successful attack.” He emphasized, “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” Following the attacks, he expressed that Iran faced “either peace or tragedy,” reiterating that the U.S. military had more targets available.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the strikes, asserting they violated international law. He stated, “The United States has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the NPT by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations.” He warned that the attacks would have “everlasting consequences” and confirmed Iran would “reserve all options to defend its sovereignty.”

Reports indicated that U.S. forces used B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles in the operation. The strikes were part of a broader military engagement between Israel and Iran, which has included aerial confrontations resulting in casualties on both sides. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump’s actions, stating they would “change history.”

Following the attack, Iran’s nuclear agency announced that no contamination was detected in surrounding areas of the targeted sites. They reassured the public that their nuclear program would continue, stating, “Despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies,” they would not halt their advancements in nuclear energy.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that it had not detected any radiation increases at Iranian nuclear facilities following the attacks. Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, pointed out that evidence indicated Iran was not on the verge of acquiring a nuclear weapon. He warned that ongoing U.S. actions could lead to increased nuclear proliferation, as nations seek to defend themselves.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm over the escalating conflict, highlighting the potential for catastrophic civilian consequences. As the situation develops, at least 430 Iranians and 24 Israelis have died from ongoing hostilities.

As tensions rise, both Trump and Iranian officials face critical decisions on their next steps, with implications that could resonate far beyond the region.