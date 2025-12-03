Trump Struggles to Stay Awake During Cabinet Meeting

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump appeared to struggle with staying awake during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Just after noon ET, he began the meeting with a jab at President Joe Biden, referring to him as “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump asserted that he was “sharper than I was 25 years ago,” while dismissing a New York Times article that outlined concerns about Biden’s vitality in his second term. “Trump is sharp, but they’re not sharp,” Trump commented, directing his ire toward the news outlet.

As the meeting progressed, however, Trump struggled to maintain his alertness. Despite being in a setting designed for him to receive praise from his Cabinet members, he was seen dozing off on multiple occasions. This behavior was particularly notable given that Trump previously criticized other presidents for similar displays.

About 15 minutes into the gathering, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick praised Trump’s trade policies and declared, “the greatest Cabinet ever for the greatest president ever.” In response, Trump seemed to fight a losing battle against his midday fatigue.

These moments raised questions among reporters, as Trump had just vocally defended his energy levels and criticized their coverage of his health. “You people are crazy,” he remarked, pushing back against the media narrative surrounding his stamina.

The contrast between Trump’s claims and his apparent struggles during the meeting has sparked discussions about presidential fitness and public perception.