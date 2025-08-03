Trump Struggles to Stay Awake at Health Initiative Launch

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump appeared to struggle to remain awake during the launch of a new health-tracking system at the White House on July 30, 2025. The event featured notable figures such as Dr. Mehmet Oz, Medicare administrator, who praised Trump’s leadership.

“We’re going to have remarkable advances in how consumers can use their own records,” Oz told the president in front of an audience filled with tech leaders. “And all this comes back to one fundamental issue, Mr. President, which is leadership.”

The launch followed Trump’s recent trip to Scotland, where he engaged in discussions about a new trade deal with the European Union and inaugurated a Trump International Golf Course with his sons, Eric and Don Jr. Trump has recently faced scrutiny regarding Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex trafficker.

This is not the first occasion Trump has seemed to drift off during public appearances. Earlier in July, he was seen nearly dozing off at an energy and AI summit. Previously, during his hush money trial in New York, he was caught sleeping multiple times.

Despite being 79 years old, Trump maintains that he is in excellent health, contrary to his “Sleepy Joe” Biden critiques. “We have a very vigorous president,” supporters often claim.

In a separate announcement, Trump revealed plans for reviving the Presidential Fitness Test aimed at promoting fitness among schoolchildren. This initiative honors a program established by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966, which had been abandoned in 2012 under President Obama.

Despite concerns about his health, following a diagnosis of Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), Trump confidently asserts his fitness. His physician declared him fit during an April physical examination, noting his weight at 224 pounds and a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute.

The president’s announcement regarding the fitness test coincided with his launch of the health tracking app designed to enhance access to personal health records.

“If I’ve got a problem, I don’t want to know,” Trump joked during the health event, showcasing a light-hearted demeanor.