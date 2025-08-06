Trump Surprises with Roof Stroll at White House, Jokes About Nuclear Missiles

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took an unexpected stroll on the roof of the White House on Tuesday morning, joking with reporters about potential nuclear missile installations. Trump, after a morning of interviews including a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, appeared on the roof above the press briefing room and spent nearly 20 minutes surveying the newly renovated Rose Garden.

During his visit, Trump was accompanied by a small group, including architect James McCrery, who is involved in the $200 million ballroom project. As he walked the rooftop, Trump frequently gestured towards the grounds below and responded to shouted questions from reporters, explaining he was enjoying some fresh air and looking for ways to invest his money in the country.

“Taking a little walk,” he shouted when asked about his unusual location. When questioned about his plans, he humorously remarked, “Nuclear missiles,” before laughing and mimicking a missile launch with his hands.

The president’s rooftop excursion aligns with his goal of leaving a significant impact on the White House, often dubbed “The People’s House.” He has already made several changes, including redecorating the Oval Office with golden accents and enhancing the garden area to make it more accessible.

The forthcoming ballroom is set to occupy the space of the existing East Wing, and construction is expected to begin in September. Trump emphasized, “Anything I do is financed by me,” in response to inquiries about the funding for his projects. He also highlighted that the renovations aim to improve the White House grounds for visitors and staff.

This informal appearance echoes past presidents’ moments on the White House roof. For instance, former President Jimmy Carter installed solar panels there in the 1970s, while William Howard Taft had a sleeping porch built on the roof in 1910.