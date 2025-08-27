Trump Targets ABC, NBC for License Revocation Over Bias Claims

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) – President Donald Trump expressed renewed attacks on major U.S. broadcasters ABC and NBC on Sunday, calling for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke their licenses due to claims of biased news coverage.

In a series of social media posts, Trump labeled the networks as “two of the worst and most biased networks in history,” alleging that a staggering 97% of the stories they aired about him were negative. He suggested that these outlets act as arms of the Democratic Party rather than impartial news sources.

Trump’s remarks came as the FCC under Chairman Brendan Carr launched investigations into the diversity and inclusion practices of ABC’s parent company, Walt Disney Co., and NBC’s parent, Comcast. There is growing concern that such investigations may affect the networks’ operations and their ability to report freely.

Despite the FCC’s historical independence, Carr has aligned himself closely with Trump’s views and initiated reviews of several other major networks as well. According to a statement from Carr, there is a need for a “course correction” in the media industry.

As speculation mounts regarding potential license fees for broadcasters, Trump stated that he believes these networks should be required to pay millions of dollars for using the public airwaves. He emphasized that “crooked journalism” should not be rewarded and suggested they should compensate the public for their coverage.

ABC and NBC have not yet commented on Trump’s accusations or the FCC inquiries. Trump’s remarks reflect a broader strategy to challenge media narratives that he perceives as unfair. His previous efforts to silence critical press coverage have raised alarm among advocacy groups concerned about press freedoms.

In Trump’s earlier term, he faced pushback from then-FCC Chair Ajit Pai, who reasoned that the FCC did not possess the authority to revoke licenses based on content analysis. The current FCC leadership, however, is more aligned with Trump’s criticisms, potentially changing the landscape for future media operations.

As the midterm elections approach, Trump’s ongoing feud with ABC and NBC marks a significant chapter in his relationship with the press. His efforts to curtail what he views as biased reporting may shape the dialogue leading up to 2026.