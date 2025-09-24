Trump Targets Antifa Following Assassination of Activist Charlie Kirk

Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he plans to take new actions against left-wing groups, specifically targeting the anti-fascist movement known as Antifa, labeling it a ‘terrorist organization.’ This declaration follows the recent assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

On Truth Social, Trump stated, ‘I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.’ However, the legal implications of his declaration remain unclear.

The declaration comes after prosecutors in Utah filed formal charges against Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspected in Kirk’s assassination. As of now, no evidence has linked Robinson to any organized group, and questions still linger regarding his motives.

In the aftermath of Kirk’s death, Trump has maintained that left-wing groups foster an environment of hostility against conservatives. Critics argue that Trump is exploiting Kirk’s assassination to suppress political opposition and dissent.

This is not the first time Trump has sought to classify Antifa in such terms. He suggested a similar designation in 2020 amid unrest following the murder of George Floyd. At that time, legal experts expressed skepticism over the feasibility of such a measure, citing First Amendment rights and the lack of a formal structure within Antifa.

The White House has yet to provide further context or clarification regarding this announcement. As the situation develops, many will be watching to see how these new actions unfold.